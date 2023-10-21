Of the more than 400 responses, the verdict was almost unanimous - a definite yes!

It's almost that time of year again - when the cash tills start jingling as well as the sleighbells.

We asked whether parking should be free in Sheffield city centre over Christmas, and lots of readers have had their say

But what might entice Christmas shoppers to choose Sheffield city centre over the malls of Meadowhall - and would free festive parking help?

We asked you, our readers, whether parking should be made free of charge in the city centre at Christmas.

'If you're going to charge, give the money to charity'

Wendy Duggan said: "Yes! We did some Christmas shopping in the city centre last year and mostly it was enjoyable. The atmosphere was nice and we visited the Christmas market for food and drinks.

"Perhaps the funds from charged-for parking in December could go to the Archer Project or similar, to help those who need help during the colder months?"

Vickie Maswon agreed: "If they have to charge, all the money should go to charity."

Eylem Ibishukcu said free on-street parking at Christmas should 'definitely' be introduced. "Most of the big shops are already closed due to the financial crisis," she said. "So this is a big opportunity for businesses that are left standing.

"Free parking will attract more people. I personally can't be bothered to look for cheaper parking in the city centre, therefore I prefer Meadowhall."

'Free parking would be really helpful to the shops'

Julie Armstrong agreed that free parking and a larger choice of shops make Meadowhall difficult to compete with. Free parking in the city centre 'would be great', she said 'and really helpful to the shops'.

Lynn Blackburn was in favour too. "If the council wants the city centre businesses to actually profit this Christmas, then it will have to make it free - a massive yes from me."

Lynne Siddons said free city centre parking is "the only way to save businesses" whilst Antoinette Homer said it would help to support the shops.

"It should be free all year round if they want to help businesses to thrive," said Jack Sandall.

Kevin Hanson said the same. "It should be free anyway to encourage people into the city centre to give the shops a chance against the internet," he said.

Jonathan Jones said 'of course' it should be free. "It beggars belief the council would choose to knock yet another nail in the city centre's coffin by charging," he said.

Clare Cranston said tram prices had gone up and taxis are 'extortionate'. "So give us free parking to do more shopping!" she said. "Although the shops aren't what they were, sadly. Meadowhall is still a bigger pull for driving shoppers, I feel."

Paul Fox said generally the cost of street parking should be cut by half. "It should be reduced by at least 50 per cent," he said. "Cheaper parking would encourage shoppers in."

'Free parking works well for Barnsley'

Emma Pearce and Paul Bramall said parking should be free at weekends all year round, with both pointing out "it works well for Barnsley", whilst Jakki Freeman said free Sunday parking should be reinstated all year round.

Readers including Carole Gormley, Sue Johnson, Rory Shield, Lynne Bedford, Yvonne Radford, Raymond Jackson, Richard Boswell, Stephen Jenkinson and Maria Witt all went a step further when they suggested city centre parking should be free every day of the year.

"It should be free 24/7 if they want to get people back into town," said Alison Lindley.

George Cockburn, who urged shoppers to support local businesses this Christmas, pointed out the impracticalities of free parking being allowed all week long.

"City centre parking should be free all the time, but limited to two hours for shoppers," he said. "The council can't give free parking over that limit otherwise people who work in the city centre would take advantage - and that would be defeating the objective."

'Make the trams free instead'

But Jon Collinson was among the handful who disagreed."That would encourage the petrol heads - they should make the trams free instead."

Andy Rawson said the same. "How about free park-and-ride on the trams?" he asked.

Graham Wroe demanded: "Why should the council subsidise the richest 70 per cent who have cars? I know it can't be done with the current system, but it would be much better to make the buses free for Christmas."

Peter Atkin suggested making parking more expensive, not free, saying: "They should double the price of parking, make bus fares half price, and give any profit to charity."

And Phillip Nixon was of a similar mind. "How about don't drive?" he suggested. "And have a few drinks? Enjoy a wine or two?"