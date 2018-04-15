Readers divided over female stars of Sheffield's Real Full Monty being paid £10,000 each

Star readers have been divided over the news that the female stars of Sheffield's The Real Full Monty were paid £10,000 to perform.

A string of celebrities stripped off at Sheffield City Hall last month to raise awareness for breast cancer.

But it has been reported that the ITV appeal raised just £4,000.

Star readers have been divided in their opinions - some supporting the celebrities pay while others disagreed with them being paid anything.

Former Liberty X singer Michelle Heaton, TV host and singer Coleen Nolan and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire were among those taking part. There is no suggestion any of the celebrities were involved in any wrong-doing.

Sandie Bruce wrote: "Does not surprise me if this is real. No one does something for nothing anymore. It’s a shame really."

And Julie Ann Beale said: "I thought this was for charity? And they were paid to do it? That is so wrong!"

Davey Cammack said: "Yep, all claiming it was for charity. But they we're paid to do it.

"Charity starts at home and to be frank, I'd have expected better from Victoria Derbyshire. Just shows you how these people really think.



"Shameful to be paid to do a charity act. No excuses whatsoever for accepting it."

Hazel Kennedy said: "Perhaps if they had accepted half that amount each then everyone would have benefitted more . I’m sure they could have afforded to."

But many readers spoke out in support of the celebrities.

Kathy Nicholson said: "I think the complainers are entirely missing the point. Why shouldn’t the celebrities be paid? The many production staff and City Hall staff would be paid. All at ITV’s (ad funded) expense. They were not taking money from a charity.

"I was in the audience for five hours while they filmed both the men and ladies. The tickets were free.

"I would have been happy to pay for them but ITV don’t charge for any of their TV recordings, so perhaps couldn’t for this? However I was surprised not to see any collections being made on the night.

"That said, the whole reason behind both shows was to raise awareness of breast and testicular cancers and how early detection can save lives. Fundraising wasn’t the primary aim. The entire point of both TV shows was to convey the message to check yourselves.

"I honestly don’t begrudge the brave celebrities a penny of what they earned.

"Had we paid for our tickets or dropped a few quid in a bucket, that would maybe have financed a tiny ‘Check Yourself’ campaign that would reach a few people.

"Instead, this campaign has reached millions of people, and will hopefully aid early detection and save many lives. Worth every penny of ITV’s money."

Rob Dav said: "Blinkered people do not see or appreciate the bigger picture.

"They got paid, so what? It's their job to perform and get paid.

"More importantly they raised awareness to thousands if not hundreds of thousands of women who now will hopefully check themselves."