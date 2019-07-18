Buckingham Palace hiring 'ambitious chef' to cook for royal household

The diverse job offers the opportunity to rotate through all sections of the kitchen (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you are something of a whiz in the kitchen, you could have the chance to cook for royalty as Buckingham Palace announces it has an exciting job opening.

The Palace is on the hunt for an ambitious and qualified chef to join the royal household's kitchen, with a salary of £22k per year.

Exceptionally high standards

The coveted "hands-on" role will see the successful candidate join an accomplished team of professionals to prepare a diverse menu for a wide range of events.

According to the job description, the opportunity will see you develop new culinary skills that will help you to progress and take the next step in your career.

The diverse job offers the opportunity to rotate through all sections of the kitchen, working alongside skilled colleagues and in an environment where development and training is commonplace. Applicants are assured they will be supported to grow within the role, presenting an excellent opportunity to build and develop their culinary career.

Candidates must have a clear passion for food and be eager to learn new skills (Photo: Shutterstock)

'Ability and enthusiasm'

As the job involves cooking for the royal household, standards are "exceptionally high", so candidates must be both qualified and ambitious, and able to work in a busy environment.

While previous experience within a premier kitchen or volume catering environment is desirable, the advert states it is candidate's "ability and enthusiasm to deliver across all sections of the kitchen that we're looking for".

The job description says, "You're at your best working in a team, and with your strong communication skills and adaptability, you'll enjoy working alongside your colleagues.

"Attention to detail is vital too, as is your ability to meet deadlines and make sure food is delivered on time.

"Most importantly though, you have a clear passion for food and the catering industry, and will be eager to learn new skills."

How to apply

The full time, permanent role will be based in London and will involve travelling to other Royal residences.

The successful candidate will receive a starting salary of £22,076.04 per annum, and be rewarded with a comprehensive benefits package, including 33 days holiday (inclusive of bank holidays), a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme and meals on duty.

The role also offers the option to live-in with all meals provided (for which there is a salary adjustment), and includes access to a range of recreational facilities.

If you think you have what it takes to be Buckingham Palace's Demi Chef de Partie, you have until Sunday 28 July to apply for the role.