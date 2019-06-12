You can now get a McDonald's breakfast later as it extends hours in new trial
Fans of the McDonald's breakfast will now be able to sleep later and still have time to pick up a McMuffin, as the restaurant has announced it is extending its serving hours as part of a new trial.
The fast food chain is trialling an extension of its breakfast hours, keeping service running until 11am.
A trial period
Starting from today (12 June), seven McDonald's restaurants in the UK will be trialling the extended service as part of a six week test period.
The extension will grant hungry customers an extra 30 minutes to pick up their morning food fix, with the serving hours set to run until 11am.
The restaurants trialling the new timings are in Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight, but if the trial period proves successful, it could be rolled out to all McDonald's branches across the UK.
The extension marks a big change for the fast food chain, with the current 10.30am cut off having been in place for almost 25 years.
Select locations
These are the seven McDonald's restaurants where the new breakfast timings will be trialled:
Commercial Road, PortsmouthIsle of WightCosham, PortsmouthIoW – Brading RoadOcean Retail Park, PortsmouthFratton Park, PortsmouthNorth Harbour, Portsmouth