You can now cancel TV, broadband and phone contracts for free if companies don't fix issues

Problems with broadband connections, phone lines and TVs are common - but if you’re not receiving the quality of service you signed up for you can now cancel your contract free of charge.

Telecoms firms have promised to let customers leave their contracts without charge if they cannot fix the problems their customers are experiencing.

‘Reasonable period’ before cancellation

Since 1 March this year, broadband users have been able to escape new contracts without charge where speeds drop below promised levels.

But now all major telecoms firms will have a "reasonable period" to put things right on any problem before customers can cancel.

However, this is a pledge by providers, not rules set by the regulator.

Each provider will determine this on a case-by-case basis and there's nothing forcing firms to comply.

There’s also no concrete rule regarding a reasonable time frame for fixing problems, or how much compensation will be paid.

Which telecoms firms have taken the pledge?

The firms that have agreed to Ofcom's new Fairness for Customers commitments are: BT, EE, GiffGaff, O2, Plusnet, Post Office, Sky, TalkTalk, Tesco Mobile, Three, Virgin Media, and Vodafone.

This covers the vast majority of broadband, mobile, pay TV and home phone customers.

These providers have also said that they will ensure that their prices are clear, fair and easy to understand, alongside making sure communication with their users displays options not only before, but during and at the end of their contract.

Margot James, Minister for Digital, said: “I’m pleased that all the major telecoms providers have signed up to Ofcom’s commitments today.

"They will not only help consumers get fairer deals, but will support competition by making sure providers work to the same objectives and compete on standards.”

Sharon White, Ofcom chief executive, said: “Great service cannot be optional. It has to be the norm.

“That hasn’t always happened in the past in broadband and mobile services, but there is now a growing belief from providers that putting customers first is paramount.”