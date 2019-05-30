You can now apply to be a Disney prince or princess in Paris - here’s how

Now could be your chance to join the Disney princesses (Photo: Disneyland Paris)

Have you always fancied yourself as a Disney prince or princess? Or maybe a Marvel superhero?

Now's your chance to make that dream a reality, as Disneyland Paris are currently looking to fill 50 positions of iconic characters.

Who are they hiring?

Disneyland Paris is looking for 50 enthusiastic actors for their characters and parade department.

This includes:

Famous Disney charactersDisney princes and princessesMarvel characters

What are the job requirements?

The open casting call dictates some pretty specific requirements for anyone thinking of applying.

They’re hiring for both “look-alike” roles, if you have the right distinguishing characteristics, and also parade performer roles.

The requirements for a look alike role for female auditionees:

Height must be between 160cm - 173cm (5’3” - 5’9”)Be elegantHave graceful qualitiesNo visible tattoos

Requirements for look alike male auditionees:

Height between 178cm - 191cm (5’10” - 6’3”)Masculine featuresStrong/lean physiqueNo visible tattoos

Character look-alike performers will also perform as costume characters as well.

All prospective auditionees must have a level of basic dance skills.

For parade performers, the height requirements are between 137cm - 192cm (4’6” - 6’3”).

You must be over the age of 18 and speak either English or French fluently.

Where and when is the audition?

The audition will take place in Dublin on 8 June. The auditions will take place at:

Dance IrelandLiberty Corner - DanceHouseFoley StreetDublinIreland

Do note that your travel expenses will not be reimbursed.

Auditions for the male and female look-alikes will take place at 10:15am.

Those looking to audition as a parade performer/character for meet and greets will be seen at 11:45am.

The casting call states that you must be available until 6pm.

What’s the audition process?

As it’s an open casting call, there’s no need to register yourself prior to showing up.

You should show up to the audition wearing comfortable clothing to allow you to move around freely - there will be a dance element to the audition as well. However, you should not wear street shoes or shoes with black soles.

You should also refrain from wearing any makeup.

Bring with you a copy of your CV and a pen - these won’t be returned to you at the end of your audition.

Auditionees will also be measured during the audition.

Which contracts are available?

There are 50 positions to be filled with two different types of contracts available.

There’s an open ended (full-time) contract and also date to date (seasonal) contracts which start between June and September this year for a minimum of three months.

You can read more about the details of the audition on the Disneyland Paris casting website.