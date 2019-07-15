You can apply to be on MTV’s Just Tattoo of Us and choose a tattoo for someone else - here’s everything you need to know

Do you trust someone enough to design a tattoo for you? (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you have a girlfriend, boyfriend, best friend, parent, or basically anyone, that you feel like you can only express your feelings to via tattoo, then this is the perfect opportunity for you.

Controversial programme, MTV’s Just Tattoo Of Us, is looking for new participants and this is everything you need to know about how to apply.

What’s the show?

“Would you dare to sit in the chair?” the tagline on the poster asks.

Talking about the show, MTV says, “Just Tattoo of Us will put relationships to the test by asking pairs of friends, family members and couples to design tattoos for each other.”

Participants are tattooed with their partners design of choice totally blindfolded, with no indication of what could be getting inked on their body. Once the tattooing is all done and dusted, then comes the big reveal.

While some pairs design nice tattoos for each other, like heartfelt memorial tattoos for lost family members and even the odd proposal here and there, it appears the show is more suited to those looking to one up their friends.

Some of the worst tattoos the show has seen has included the likes of ‘sl*t’ in giant letters branded across someone’s backside, and the names of various STDs around one man’s crotch. Contestants have even been dumped via tattoo on the programme.

How to apply?

To apply, just fill out this online form from MTV.

You’ll be asked for the standard details that you’d expect from an application form, such as your name, email address and phone number.

You are then asked about your occupation, what you’re relationship is like with the person you’re applying with and your social media handles, such as your Facebook and Instagram.

Lastly, you’ll be asked for a picture of yourself and the person you’re applying with together.

Restrictions?

As to be expected from a show revolving around getting tattoos, you and the person you’re applying with both need to be over the age of 18.

You also need to legally be able to live, work and participate in programmes in the UK.