Win £5,000 of Deliveroo credit by finding a golden dragon egg in your meal

Fans of Deliveroo can be in with a chance of winning £5,000 worth of credit - and all you have to do is find a golden dragon egg.

Dragon egg hunt

Deliveroo is celebrating the upcoming finale of Game of Thrones with a dragon egg hunt, as part of the #MondayIsComing campaign.

Five dragon eggs will be hidden in food orders and if you find one the food delivery service will reward you with £5,000 of Deliveroo credit.

In a recent tweet, Deliveroo said: “We’re giving away £5000 Deliveroo credit to five lucky customers. Find a golden dragon egg in your order to win.”

We’re giving away £5000 Deliveroo credit to five lucky customers. 🙌 Find a golden dragon egg in your order to win. 🐉 Make sure you're in with a chance - order now: https://t.co/lwcTqZQQsO pic.twitter.com/lVy7pVA9o8

How can I win the £5,000 credit?

To win this credit all you need to do is find a specially designed 3D-printed golden dragon egg in your order.

This offer will run until 20 May, which is also the date you will have to claim your prize by, as this is when the last Game of Thrones airs in the UK.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo said, “We know our customers are huge fans of the show, every Monday throughout the season orders have been soaring higher than Drogon.

“We wanted to soften the blow that the series is coming to an end and what better way to do it than with a huge loot of Deliveroo credit.

“There are five chances to win one of our golden scaley creations.”

When and where can I watch the Game of Thrones finale?

The Game of Thrones finale is available to view on Monday, 20 May at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic, and 3am and 10pm on Sky Atlantic +1.

This episode will also be shown on Tuesday, 21 May at 22.10pm on Sky Atlantic and 23.10pm on Sky Atlantic +1.