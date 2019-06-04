Why UK families want their own airport lounge
UK families say airports are not doing enough to cater for their needs - according to a new survey.
The poll by Oliver's Travels, coupled with a national project with Censuswide, reveals that despite nearly a third saying their holiday officially starts at the airport, families claim the standard of facilities needs to improve.
Families with young children feel they are the group least considered by airports when it comes to facilities, with nine out of 10 parents voicing their concerns.
When asked about the facilities that are needed, 95 per cent of parents think a dedicated family lounge would improve their experience at UK airports.
A spokesman for Oliver's Travels said: "The airport is the first stage for families beginning their holiday experience.
"We want to ensure that families have the best overall holiday experience and this research clearly shows that airports play an integral role in making that happen, with families nationwide reinforcing that it impacts on the overall enjoyment of their holiday.
"We want to work collectively with the wider travel industry to improve and develop the family travel offering and experience."
Of those surveyed, the call for a dedicated family lounge to be implemented across UK airports was evident, with three out of four families also saying they would be willing to pay up to £45 per family for entry.
Some of the key features that families said they would like included:
a soft play area (45%);more family seating available (30%);an area for parents to relax while children play (29%);a film zone playing children's movies (27%);a napping zone for children and/or adults (16%);a kitchenette to heat up or prepare food;an interactive educational area about airports and aeroplanes.
Oliver's Travels has now launched a petition to encourage UK airports to better cater to the needs of families.