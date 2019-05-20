Watch the moment a protester throws a milkshake over a furious Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage had milkshake thrown at him by a protester during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle today.
The Brexit Party leader has become the latest victim of the form of protest that has hit a number of right-wing candidates in the run up to European elections this week.
Ukip's Carl Benjamin and ex-English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson have both been targeted in similar attacks.
Mr Farage was led away by security as a person was dragged away by a Police Community Support Officer and was later seen in handcuffs.
Nigel Farage escorted away by security after the attack. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
The politician had just given a short speech at the city's Monument as part of a tour of the country ahead of polling day on Thursday.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault, Northumbria Police said.
Last week, police allegedly ordered a McDonald's outlet near a Brexit Party campaign rally in Edinburgh to stop selling milkshakes and ice cream, the restaurant's staff have said.
'My only chance'
Paul Crowther, 32, from Throckley, Newcastle, said it was a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake.
He said: "I didn't know he was in town, I thought this is my only chance."
Mr Crowther said he saw there was a Brexit Party event in the city centre, thought it was an MEP and then saw Mr Farage.
He explained: "It's a right of protest against people like him.
"The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front."
Nigel Farage after he was doused in milkshake during a campaign walkabout in Newcastle.e. Photo: Tom Wilkinson/PA Wire
Mr Farage tweeted: "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible.
"For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this."