Video shows the moment a horse tries to get into McDonald's
A hungry horse has been caught on camera trying to get into a McDonald's restaurant.
The horse, pulling a trap, had tried to enter the fast food outlet after its driver became fed up with long queues at the drive-thru.
The prankster, thought to belong to a group of travellers living nearby, can be heard "translating" his horse's "order" for staff inside.
SWNS
He said: "He wants a double cheeseburger."
He added: "Check his mouth, his card's in there. It's contactless."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Bystanders can be heard laughing at the horseplay which took place outside the burger joint at the Two Rivers Shopping Centre in Staines, Middlesex, last week.
A 26-year-old local man, who recorded the footage, said: "It was funny. It's once in a lifetime seeing a horse go into McDonald's."
SWNS
The man, who didn't want to be named, added: "I'm a cabbie and was waiting for customers when I saw the pony and trap pull up.
"I saw them trying to get into the drive-thru, but it was busy so they went to the main door."
At one point the grey looks poised to retreat, but then proceeds further into the restaurant.
Two shocked staff members then appear to usher the horse back out.
The horse then leaves a dollop of manure outside the restaurant - perhaps exasperated by the lack of service - before the travellers trot off, much to the amusement of onlookers.