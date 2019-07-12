Video: Police car taken for joy ride in Krispy Kreme car park - after officers left keys in the ignition

By Joel Lamy

This is the extraordinary moment a man took a police car for a joyride - after officers left the keys in the ignition.

A video shows one daring member of the public hop into a car parked at a Krispy Kreme branch in Peterborough, before driving it around the car park.

The video shows the man, who says "I'm the new policeman," even turning the siren on, while in the background people can be heard laughing, with one person saying it was the "funniest thing I've ever seen".

The man is heard saying 'I'm the new policeman' as he gets into the police car

The two officers who had left the car and keys unattended came back to catch the man returning the vehicle to its parking spot.

Amazingly though, the joyrider got away with only "words of advice" after apologising for his actions.

'Honest mistake'

The two officers, who were first sent to the area to deal with an emergency incident, admitted what had happened when they returned to their station and were given "management words of advice" after it was deemed they had made an "honest mistake".

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “While on duty two officers encountered an incident that required a prompt police response in Hadfield Road, Hampton, on Thursday (July 4). The officers left their police vehicle and keys unattended.

“After assisting with the incident they then went to get refreshments from a nearby shop.

The incident took place in a Krispy Kreme car park

“In their absence, a member of the public entered the vehicle and proceeded to drive it round the car park with the sirens and lights on.

“Officers noticed the vehicle being driven around the car park and approached the member of the public as he was returning the vehicle to where he had found it and the member of public apologised. The driver was given words of advice.

“Upon returning to their station, the two officers promptly alerted a supervisor to the incident and admitted their wrongdoing. They were given management words of advice. It was clear an honest mistake had been made.”