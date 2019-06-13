This is why a fifth of British holidaymakers have decided to stay at home

Almost one in five people in Britain are planning a staycation in the UK this year - and ten per cent of people have changed their holiday plans because of Brexit, according to two new surveys.

The national poll conducted by Leeds Building Society showed the majority of those altering their plans have chosen the UK as their destination, with others planning holidays outside of the EU. Two per cent have cancelled travel plans altogether.

When it comes to the kind of UK holiday people are looking for, a further survey by the building society revealed the most desirable holiday property for staycationers was a cottage near the south west coast of England.

Graphic by Mark Hall

The poll found England to be the most desirable UK location, with 62 per cent selecting it as their preferred destination, followed by Wales (36%), Scotland (21%) and Northern Ireland (2%).

Of those staying in England, the South West topped the polls (25%), with Yorkshire and the Humber (16%), the North West (10%), North East (9%) and South East (6%) rounding out the top five.

Almost half of respondents favoured the coast for a UK getaway, followed by a country retreat (34%) and a city break (17%).

Popular locations in the UK

Matt Bartle, Director of Products at Leeds Building Society, said: "We found that uncertainty around the UK’s exit from the EU is leading some people to think carefully about their holiday plans, with a staycation proving a popular alternative this summer.

"It’s clear from our research that traditional holiday locations, such as the South West and Yorkshire, remain as popular as ever with UK holidaymakers.

"The development of online rental platforms and the increasing expectations of consumers have raised the standards expected in holiday rentals.

"People now expect holiday properties to be well connected to local amenities and be filled with features which have become standard."

What do people want near the holiday home?

Scenic views (74%) topped the bill when it came to staycationers’ wish lists, followed by free parking (71%) and access to Wi-Fi (45%).

Access to Wi-Fi is important for many holidaymakers