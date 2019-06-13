This is how to get your dad a free Sunday roast or beer on Father’s Day

Jump on the app to claim your free beer or meal (Photo: Shutterstock)

With Father’s Day (Sun 16 Jun) fast approaching, now is the time to decide what you’re doing to celebrate.

Treating your dad to a special Father’s Day dinner just got easier, since Toby Carvery are offering up the chance to claim a free Sunday roast for your dad - or he can have a complimentary pint, if he’d prefer it.

What is the deal?

If you go to a Toby Carvery on Sunday 16 June, you’ll be able to claim either a free pint of beer or cider, or a free meal for your dad.

The free meal is only available after 6pm on Sunday 16 June and the free pint before 6pm. The free pint is also available beforehand, on Saturday 15 June.

The Toby Carvery website states, “Book your table at The Home of the Roast for after 6pm on Father’s Day and we’ll give you a delicious Toby Carvery main… for free!”

If you opt for the free pint, you’ll be able to choose between either a pint of Stowford Press cider or Coors Light.

Should neither of those options be available, “a pint of Carling or Strongbow can be offered as an alternative.”

How can I get the deal?

To take advantage of the offer, you’ll need to download the Toby Carvery mobile app, available on both iOS and Android.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you haven’t already, you’ll need to register for an account which requires the usual information such as your name and email address. You’ll also need to select your most frequented Toby Carvery.

Once you’ve registered, you’ll be able to browse the offers on the app.

Select the offer you want to use, be it the free meal or the complimentary pint, and click ‘get the offer’. The offer will then be saved to your virtual wallet within the app where you’ll be able to use it at the restaurant - all you have to do is show the voucher to your server.

Are there any restrictions?

You must purchase a minimum of a full priced main meal in order to claim the free roast dinner.

Toby Carvery states, “The cheapest main meal will be free, and this is valid on all adult mains.”

In the terms and conditions on the app, it says that only one voucher can be used per table.

The deal is not valid in conjunction with other discounts, such as staff discounts or groupon vouchers. It’s also not valid with breakfast or takeaways.