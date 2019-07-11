This is how to get tickets for the Love Island final

Which islanders will see themselves crowned the winners? (Photo: ITV)

Love Island is a staple of summer reality TV and ITV’s most popular show. The debut episode of 2019’s contest was watched by an average of 3.3 million people.

This season has been running for six weeks, and now the end is in sight.

When is the Love Island final?

It appears that the Love Island final will take place on Monday 29 July 2019.

While ITV has not yet officially confirmed this as the date for the finale, the tickets are a strong indication that this will be finale date.

It would also mean that the series will last for eight weeks, which is the same length of the last series.

How do I get tickets?

The good news is that tickets for the final episode are free - the bad news is that there’s no way to guarantee that you’ll get one.

What you have to do is go online and request a ticket - whether you’ll get a ticket or not is entirely up to luck.

The ticket site states, “Why not request your free audience tickets right now and if you are selected, you will be joining us inside the Villa compound for an evening you will never forget!”

The terms and conditions explain, “Some of our shows are incredibly popular, so all tickets are sent at random.”

You’ll also be responsible for getting yourself to Mallorca in Spain.

You can request your tickets via Applause Store here. Those looking to request tickets need to be over the age of 18.

What happens at the final?

At the final, you’ll see Caroline Flack, Love Island host, announce the winners of this years series.

The winning couple will then have the chance to take home £50,000.

They are given two cards, one with the word ‘love’ on it and one with the word ‘money’. If they both pick love, then the prize money is split between them.

If one picks love and the other picks money, then the person who chose money will leave with all the prize winnings.