This cute rescue cat is struggling to find his forever home - because he can't stop sneezing
A cute cat is struggling to find a loving new home, as rescue centre staff fear nobody wants to adopt him - because he cannot stop sneezing.
Little Elliot suffers from chronic rhinitis which means he has a constant runny nose and is congested - so keeps having to sneeze.
The nine year old tabby arrived at Cats Protection two months ago, where staff think his persistent sniffles might be putting off new owners.
But the charity workers at the national adoption centre in Chelwood Gate, East Sussex, said the sneezy cat is a happy chap who still deserves a loving home.
Looking for a patient owner
Centre deputy manager Tania Marsh said, “Elliott is definitely very snuffly and his condition means he has some damage to the bones in his nose.
"However, this doesn’t bother him and he is a happy, affectionate chap.
“We think his condition has put off some people from adopting him, which is a shame as he would make a lovely pet.
“We’re looking for a patient owner who can give Elliott the loving home he desperately needs.
“Cats with health conditions may seem like a daunting prospect at first, but in many cases they can be managed well with the right care.
“Cats like Elliott deserve a safe, warm home as much as any other cat, and we hope we can find a new owner for him soon.”
To find out more about offering a home to Elliott or any of the cats currently available for rehoming at the centre call 01825 741331 or email cattery.reception@cats.org.uk
