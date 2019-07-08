This adorable footage shows mother and baby dolphins swimming on the coast
The adorable video clip above shows a mother and baby swimming alongside a tourist boat in Cornwall. The stunning footage was shot near Padstow on Saturday (6 July).
It shows a mother and calf common dolphins get up close and personal with tourists on board a boat operated by Padstow Sealife Safaris.
The moment the dolphins start playing in the water - wowing those on board the boat - was captured by wildlife guide Vicki Hall.
The 25 second long video shows the two dolphins gliding through the water, under the safari tour's boats and back up again.
The cute display brought onlookers to tears (Photo: SWNS)
Writing about what they saw, Padstow Sealife Safaris, said it was such a lovely moment it made its guides "want to cry".
Posting the video on Facebook, the post reads, "It’s not everyday that seeing common dolphins makes our guides want to cry.
"Look at this beautiful mother and calf swimming alongside each other and our 2 boats! The calf is so tiny it still is with a floppy dorsal fin and fetal folds (from where it’s been folded inside it’s mother), typically only seen in newborns."