These home improvements could add thousands to the value of your house
From conservatories to an extra bathroom, homeowners are often looking for ways to improve their home in order to make some extra cash when it is sold.
Research from bark.com claims that you can often add double the price of an upgrade to the value of your home.
The website claims a homeowner could add up to £130,000 to their house’s value by spending £70,000.
En-suite best value for money
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The best value for money addition to any house is an en-suite bathroom, according to the research, with it costing around £2,000 to install and adding up to £5,000.
Some of the other best options include adding a garage, a modern fitted kitchen, or underfloor heating.
Top 10 options
En-suite bathroom - costs £2,000, adds up to £5,000Open fireplace - costs £1,500, adds up to £3,000Garage - costs £13,000, adds up to £25,000Modern fitted kitchen - costs £5,000, adds up to £10,000Loft conversion - costs £20,000, adds up to £43,000Conservatory - costs £11,000, adds up to £15,000Bedroom extension - costs £10,000, adds up to £19,000Underfloor heating - costs £4,000, adds up to £6,000Fitted wardrobes - costs £3,000, adds up to £4,000Jacuzzi bath - costs £700, adds up to £900