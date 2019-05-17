Samsung Galaxy owners can now access secret menus at these restaurants

Owners of Samsung Galaxy phones have access to secret menus at four popular restaurant chains, it has been revealed.

The phone manufacturer’s latest incentive to get you to buy their phones is a partnership with Bill’s, Patty and Bun, The Breakfast Club and Pizza Pilgrims.

Now, if you visit any of these establishments and own a Samsung Galaxy of any model, you can order dishes that nobody else can.

How to use your phone to access the secret menus

In order to access the secret menus all you need to do is take your phone with you to one of the restaurants involved in the partnership.

Then, once you are seated, you can go to SamsungSecretMenu.co.uk and scan the table-top AR code with your camera.

Can it work with any other phone?

If you try to use an iPhone or some other device to access the secret menus, you'll be blocked by the promo site and told you need to be part of the Samsung family.

The secret menus launched on May 16.

Samsung has said that they include a "mouth-watering new burger" from Patty and Bun; a "limited-edition pizza" from Pizza Pilgrims; a "colourful twist on a classic" from Bill’s; and a "mystery sweet treat" from The Breakfast Club.

What other perks could your phone get you?

Galaxy owners could get more out of their phone as well, with perks being supplied by major network providers as well as phone manufacturers.

Plenty of these would work when used on the same day as the secret menu perk to give you an exclusive - and often discounted - night out.

As well as accessing the secret menus, users on EE could find themselves with a free BT Sports app for three months, and a free Apple Music subscription for six months. EE Tickets also gives customers the chance to get exclusive offers on shows, comedy performances and nights out.

Similarly, O2 customers can get first chance at tickets for music performances across O2 venues with the presale perk. O2 Priority also offers discounts across lots of high street stores and restaurants.

Vodafone has its VeryMe rewards app, which includes two Odeon cinema tickets for £7 at any time, as well as discounts in some cafes and stores.