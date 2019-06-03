Protesters draw enormous penis near Stansted Airport to welcome Donald Trump
Donald Trump’s controversial visits to the UK have encouraged some inventive forms of protest from those who would rather he stayed in the US.
Last year a giant baby Trump blimp took to the skies, and now the President of the United States of America has been greeted by enormous phallic symbols.
Before he had even landed in the UK, Trump was subjected to a huge penis with his name next to the tip, mowed into grass near Stansted airport.
Image was mown into grass near the airport
The creative display was the work of Born Eco, an online marketplace for environmentally friendly traders, who posted about it on Twitter.
Give us a wave when you fly over tomorrow !! @realDonaldTrump #climatechange #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/IzsT2XVpAn
— born_eco (@born_eco) June 2, 2019
The gargantuan protest artworks say “Oi Trump” and “Climate change is real”, and include an image of a polar bear.
In a tweet with photos of the display, Born Eco said: “Give us a wave when you fly over tomorrow!! @realDonaldTrump.”
The pictures in the grass are not the only form of protest planned for Trump’s visit, which will see him dining with the Royal Family.
Baby blimp will also fly
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has given permission for the Donald Trump baby blimp to fly again, after its owners said it would only fly if they could raise £30,000 for charities opposed to Trump’s policies.
A message on its crowdfunder page says: “Wow! We’ve smashed through our £30k target with over 24 hours to go! Trump Baby will fly again over Donald Trump’s first UK state visit.
The Trump baby blimp was flown over London during Trump's visit last year. (Photo: Shutterstock)
“Every penny (or cent!) donated here is going to six incredible organisations working against Trump’s toxic policies every day.
“If he does eventually take off, it will fly over Parliament Square on Tuesday, the second day of President Trump’s state visit. The main protest will be at Trafalgar Square at 11am.”