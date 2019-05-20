New Vanessa Feltz talk show could replace axed Jeremy Kyle

Rumours are circulating that radio presenter Vanessa Feltz could be getting her own talk show, filling the slot of the ill-fated Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed last week.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was taken off air after guest Steve Dymond was found dead following an appearance on the show, in an episode that had yet to be shown.

Vanessa Feltz fans excited

Since The Jeremy Kyle Show was taken off air last week, Dickinson’s Real Deal has been airing in its place.

But Vanessa Feltz could now be replacing the controversial chat show, hosting her own television talk show.

In the 1990s, the Feltz presented a chat show on ITV, named ‘Vanessa’, before moving to the BBC to host The Vanessa Show.

And it is now rumoured that the radio presenter could soon be given another opportunity to host her own show.

Her fiance, Ben Ofoedu, took to Twitter to do a #Throwback Thursday from Vanessa’s television presenting days.

Last week he posted a picture of the radio presenter on the BBC’s The Vanessa Show, writing: ”The Vanessa Show. #TBT.”

— Ben Ofoedu (@BigBenOfoedu) May 16, 2019

Fans reacted to this post, expressing their excitement over the possibility of Feltz presenting her own show.

One fan wrote: “Loved that show, bring it back @vanessafeltz , be great to have that show back.”

“(hint hint) yasss please,” tweeted another fan.

Jeremy Kyle Show linked to more suicides

After The Jeremy Kyle Show was taken off the air last week and all back episodes deleted from the ITV player app, Kyle made a statement offering his condolences.

In a statement on Wednesday (May 14), he said: "Myself and the production team I have worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

The controversial talk show has since been linked to more suicides, said The Sun.

It’s been reported that Erica Pawson, 33, killed herself six days after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show, when her husband Paul left her after appearing on the programme.

Erica's widower, Paul, 54, of Louth, Lincs, said: “If it wasn’t for the show, she’d still be here. I blame Kyle.”

The Daily Mirror also reports that former boxer Paul McCarthy, 31, took his own life in July 2014, after appearing on the show in March 2014.

His dad Kevin said: "The Jeremy Kyle Show is a disgrace.

"The coroner at Paul’s inquest used the words bear-baiting in connection with the experience."