New data shows rapid rise in the number of children living in poverty in Britain
New data published by the End Child Poverty coalition shows that child poverty is rising in some parts of Britain, with more than 50 per cent of children living in poverty in some constituencies.
Data also revealed that impoverished areas are seeing the greatest rise in child poverty.
Child poverty rising rapidly
Researchers from Loughborough University estimated the number of children living in poverty in each constituency, ward and local authority area across Britain.
Data revealed that child poverty is rising particularly rapidly in parts of major cities, especially in London, Birmingham and Manchester.
The local authority areas facing the highest levels of child poverty after housing costs are:
Tower Hamlets - 56.7%Newham - 51.8%Hackney - 48.1%Islington - 47.5%Blackburn with Darwen - 46.9%Westminster - 46.2%Luton - 45.7%Manchester - 45.4%Pendle - 44.7%Peterborough - 43.8%Camden – 43.5%Sandwell – 43.2%
Anna Feuchtwang, Chair of the End Child Poverty coalition, said, “We know what causes child poverty and we know how to end it.
“We know that the income of less well-off families has been hit by severe real-terms cuts in benefits and by higher housing costs. And we know that work alone does not guarantee a route out of poverty, with two thirds of child poverty occurring in working families.
“Yet in many areas growing up in poverty is not the exception, it’s the rule with more children expected to get swept up in poverty in the coming years, with serious consequences for their life chances.
“Policymakers can no longer deny the depth of the problem or abandon entire areas to rising poverty. The Government must respond with a credible child poverty-reduction strategy.
“Growing up in poverty means growing up trapped. It restricts a child’s chances of doing well at school, of living a healthy and happy life, and of finding well paid work as adults. We urgently need Government to set a course of action that will free our children from the grip of poverty.”