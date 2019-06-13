Morrisons will soon offer same-day grocery delivery in five UK cities - here are the locations
Morrisons and Amazon are expanding their same-day delivery service to Portsmouth, Sheffield, Glasgow, Newcastle and Liverpool.
The supermarket signed a contract with Amazon to provide groceries in 2016, and deliveries within the hour have been available in some locations.
The same-day service has so far been available to shoppers in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and some parts of London.
And the two companies have also said that they will be expanding the offering further in “future years.”
Morrisons signed a 25 year deal with online supermarket Ocado in 2013 to introduce an internet shopping service, and now supplies products for the Amazon Prime Now and Amazon Pantry services.
Supermarkets forced to adapt
Amazon Pantry initially launched in the UK in 2015, in direct competition with the ‘big four’ supermarkets. However, it initially did not offer fresh goods.
Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons are all seeing their market share fall, although together they still account for more than two-thirds of grocery spending.
As well as online competition, the brands also face rivalry from discount stores like Aldi and Lidl, which are forcing the traditional giants to cut costs. In an effort to do this, Sainsbury’s and Asda attempted a merger this year. This was blocked as it was considered anti-competitive.