This is how you can get paid £1,800 per month to travel the world and take photos

Think you've got what it takes to land this dream job? (Photo: The Yacht Week)

Is your “can’t leave the house without it” accessory a camera? Are you willing to do anything to get the perfect picture? Do you also have a love for travelling?

If the above sounds like you, then your dream job vacancy may have just opened up. Travel organisers, The Yacht Week and The Ski Week, are looking for two talented creatives to travel the world, taking photos and videos for their events.

This is everything you need to know about the opportunity.

What’s the job?

Two lucky applicants will become chief content creators, and will be given the task of travelling the world and throwing themselves into capturing and sharing everything to do with The Yacht Week and The Ski Week.

The Yacht Week is brand that offers exclusive seven day floating festivals that involve sailing, partying and exploring a multitude of different destinations.

The Ski Week is a similar sister brand that offers a variety of week long boutique ski festivals which take place in selected mountain towns across the world.

Your tasks will include:

Taking part in all activitiesCapturing photos and video footage from exclusive eventsTaking over the official @theyachtweek and @theskiweek social media channels to share your content

The terms and conditions state that for each event you’ll be expected to:

Provide a minimum of 150 still images depicting location, guests and activities of each eventA minimum of 40 minutes of raw video footage depicting location, guests and activities of each eventA minimum of one edited video asset of each travel event

For the social media aspect of the role, you’ll need to:

Post daily instagram stories during each travel eventThree video or photo feed posts on Instagram during each travel eventHold one Instagram takeover of a channel belonging to Day 8 Experiences (the owner of the The Yacht Week and The Ski Week)Provide an additional minimum of 30 Instagram feed posts and Instagram stories between travel events depicting content

Where will I travel to?

You’ll do three weeks of travelling to create content for The Ski Week, which includes a roadtrip in Canada, Austria and Aspen.

You’ll do nine weeks of travelling for The Yacht Week which includes trips to:

The British Virgin IslandsGreeceMontenegroCroatia

You’ll also get to experience an additional two exciting events in Europe.

Perks and pay

If travelling the world taking pictures doesn’t sound good enough already, the opportunity also comes with a whole host of benefits:

Your flights, accommodation and food will all be paid forYou’ll be paid £1,800 per monthYou’ll get one on one mentoring from professional photographer Jacob Riglin, as well as access to his photography masterclassThere will be a host of mentors throughout the year that will be helping you develop your skills in becoming an amazing travel content creatorYou’ll also receive the chance to undertake an optional scholarship with leading UK VLE legible and an L3 Diploma in Content Production, usually worth £12,000

How to apply

Applications for this amazing opportunity will close on Friday 1 November 2019.

The initial application is split into two parts - the first part is a form where you’ll need to fill in basic details, provide a portfolio link and write a short bio on why you’re right for the role.

The second part of the application centres around “social impact” according to the form.

Once you’ve completed the first part of the application, these are the instructions provided, “The first step in any job interview is about getting your future employers attention.

“Cut through the masses, have your story heard and your creativity seen. You have until November 1st to get LOUD on social media. Bombard us with boomerangs, blitz us with GIFs, swamp us with stills and flood us with film.”

As well as doing everything in your power to stand out from the crowd, you’ll also need to share your best photo or video work that you think is most aligned with The Yacht Week and The Ski Week - tag them at @theyachtweek and @theskiweek and hashtag #IWantTheBestJob.

The form says that “only new content will be considered” and only applicants that complete this phase of the application will be able to get through to the shortlist.

To apply, just head over to The Yacht Week website and apply online.

The application review will run between 1 November 2019 and 31 January 2020, where during this time applicants will be “set a series of task-based assignments related to their skill set.”

The official announcement of the successful creators will be on Thursday 30 January 2020, with the first assignment starting in February 2020.

The stages of the application process

In the terms and conditions of this dream job, the application process is broken down into four stages:

Stage one: entrants enter the contest via the online application form and sharing photos and videos to Instagram that displays their creative skills, tagging @theyachtweek and @theskiweek and using the hashtag #IWantTheBestJobStage two: the best entries of stage one (as judged by a panel) will be invited to submit a video of no more than 60 seconds in response to a brief, which demonstrates their personality and interestsStage three: the best entries from stage two will be invited to complete a creative task in response to a brief, demonstrating their creative skillsStage four: the best entries from stage three will be invited to attend digital video interviews via a medium that suits them (such as Google Hangout, Skype or Apple FaceTime)

Requirements

In order to apply for the role, there are a few necessary requirements.

Applicants will need:

To be over 21 years oldTo have a valid passportTo be handy with a camera - you don’t need to be a total pro as you’ll get some professional training

You’ll also need to be in possession of:

A camera capable of capturing high resolution, print quality still imageryCamera lenses capable of capturing the subject matter at a variety of depthsA camera capable of capturing 4K video imageryA mobile phone which has internet that allows for the capture of content for distribution on social media

The person specification also ask applicants to have a “spirit for adventure” and a “love of people”.