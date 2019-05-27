European elections 2019: All the MEPs elected to the European Parliament in the UK
Voters across the United Kingdom have shown that the country is as divided as ever following the results of the 2019 European elections.
The Brexit Party, with its figurehead of Nigel Farage, won the most seats and beat UKIP’s performance in 2014.
However, pro-EU parties such as the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and pro-EU nationalist parties Plaid Cymru and the Scottish Nationalist Party also had strong showings.
The country’s two biggest parties, the Conservatives and Labour, ended the night battered and bruised by the voting public.
Results from most of the UK have now been declared, with only Northern Ireland and Scotland yet to formally declare the results.
Here is a list of all of the UK’s MEPs who have been elected to the European Parliament.
East Midlands
The Brexit Party: Annunziata Rees-Mogg, Matthew Patten, and Jonathan Bullock.Liberal Democrat: William Newton DunnLabour: Rory Palmer
East of England
The Brexit Party: Richard Tice, Michael Heaver, June MummeryLiberal Democrat: Barbara Gibson, Lucy NethsinghaGreen: Catherine RowettConservative: Geoffrey Van Orden
London
Liberal Democrat: Irina Von Wiese, Dinesh Dhamija, Luisa PorrittLabour: Claude Moraes, Sebastian DanceThe Brexit Party: Benyamin Habib, Lance FormanGreen: Scott Ainslie
North East
The Brexit Party: Brian Monteith, John TennantLabour: Jude Kirton-Darling
North West
The Brexit Party: Claire Fox, Henrik Nielsen, David BulLabour: Theresa Griffin, Julie WardLiberal Democrat: Jane Brophy, Chris DaviesGreen: Gina Dowding
South East
The Brexit Party: Nigel Farage, Alexandra Phillips, Robert Rowland, Belinda De Camborne LucyLiberal Democrat: Catherine Bearder, Antony Hook, Judith BuntingGreen: Alexandra PhillipsConservative: Daniel HannanLabour: John Howarth
South West
The Brexit Party: Ann Widdecombe, James Glancy, Christina JordanLiberal Democrat: Caroline Voaden, Martin HorwoodGreen: Molly Scott Cato
Wales
The Brexit Party: Nathan Gill, James WellsPlaid Cymru: Jill EvansLabour: Jacqueline Jones
West Midlands
The Brexit Party: Rupert Lowe, Martin Daubney, Andrew KerrLabour: Neena GillLiberal Democrat: Phil BennionGreen: Ellie ChownsConservative: Anthea McIntyre
Yorkshire and the Humber
The Brexit Party: John Longworth, Jake Pugh, Lucy HarrisLabour: Richard CorbettLiberal Democrat: Shaffaq MohammedGreen: Magid Magid
Scotland
(Not fully declared at time of writing, predicted results below)
Scottish National Party (SNP): Alyn Smith, Christian Allard, Aileen McLeodThe Brexit Party: Louis Stedman-BruceLiberal Democrat: Sheila RitchieConservatives: Nosheena Mobarik
Northern Ireland
(Not fully declared at time of writing, results expected on Tuesday)
The full results so far
The Brexit Party: 28 seats, vote share: 31.6%Liberal Democrat: 15 seats, vote share: 20.3%Labour: 10 seats, vote share: 14.1%Green: 7 seats, vote share: 12.1%Conservative: 3 seats, vote share: 9.1%Plaid Cymru: 1 seat, vote share: 1%SNP: 0 (predicted 3), vote share: 3.6%Change UK: 0 seats, vote share: 3.4%UKIP: 0 seats, vote share: 3.3%
