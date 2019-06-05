Apple is getting rid of the iTunes app - here's what it means for you if you still use an iPod

Apple is shutting down its popular iTunes app after 18 years (Photo: Shuttetstock)

Apple has announced plans to shut down its popular iTunes app after an 18 year long run.

The tech giant announced the news earlier this week (3 June) during its Worldwide Developers Conference, and is planning to replace the service with three different applications.

Three media streaming apps

Instead of having iTunes on your desktop, users are set to get a trio of media streaming apps when Apple releases its new operating system.

The three apps will be Apple Music for songs, Apple TV for video content, and Apple Podcast for podcasts.

The update will be introduced later this year as part of the new macOS Catalina update.

Apple said it made the decision to replace iTunes in an effort to greatly simplify and improve the way Mac users discover and enjoy their favourite music, TV shows, movies and podcasts.

Apple insisted users will still have access to their entire music library following the update (Photo: Shutterstock)

What will happen to your music?

The technology company insisted that users will still have access to their entire music library, and that the new music app will be "lightning fast, fun and easy to use".

In a statement, Apple said, "Apple Music will help users discover great new music with over 50 million songs, playlists and music videos.

"And users will have access to their entire music library, whether they downloaded the songs, purchased them or ripped them from a CD.

"For those who like to own their music, the iTunes Music Store is just a click away."

Apple confirmed that when users that when Mac users update their software, music that is currently in their library will transfer to the Apple Music app, while TV and film purchases will move over to the Apple TV app.

Mac users will continue to be able to access the iTunes Music Store within the Music app.

Meanwhile, those who use Windows software will see no change in their iTunes experience, and iTunes Store gift cards are still valid.

When will the software update?

As yet there is no official release date for macOS Catalina, but if Apple follows its usual launch cycle the update should arrive in September.