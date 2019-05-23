3 mind tricks to stop you eating too much - with TV's Steve Miller

Steve Miller used to weigh 15 and a half stone, but lost four and a half stone and has now managed to keep trim for over a decade

by Steve Miller

TV’s Steve Miller, renowned weight loss expert, is helping our readers to shed the pounds this summer with his FATnosis advice, and this week looks at how to stay focused and avoid overeating.

It’s not just what you eat - it’s how much you eat.

Do you often find yourself in a situation where you are tempted to put too much on your plate and snack when really you know you shouldn’t? Rest assured you are not alone.

Over the years of supporting thousands of people to lose weight, this is one of the most common challenges. But, as you know, FATnosis is all about solutions and there are several ways you can trick your mind to control how much you eat.

Here are three FATnosis Mind Tricks that you can try out.

The U-Turn

Here you are going to take your attention elsewhere, but doing so will involve some strong emotive suggestions.

When you notice you are putting too much on your plate or recognise that you are going to snack when really you shouldn’t, take out your dreaded former fat photo and place it in front of you, or by the side of the food.

Allow it to trigger an immediate emotional U-turn, therefore turning your back on the former fat feeding habits when you had no control over how much you ate. As you allow it to do that, smile to yourself, mentally cheer and walk or sit tall as you affirm your control over food.

Mentally fuse in a tune to drown out the temptation

When you are tempted to eat too much, it is often triggered by an emotional desire to feel good. Therefore what’s important is that you take immediate action to drown out the motivation to eat, and instead increase your motivation to be in control of food and be fabulously slim.

So, identify your favourite tune and as soon as the temptation arrives, mentally sing that tune. Make it loud and as you mentally hear it, also imagine yourself wearing the gorgeous outfit that you will be wearing once you have lost the necessary weight. Make it a ‘mind party'!

The intermittent stop and mind chat

Do you eat your food too fast? If so then this trick will help you immensely.

The goal here is to get you to slow down how fast you eat, so that satisfaction from your belly arrives sooner than normal. It takes around 20 minutes from the time you start eating a meal for your brain to send out signals of fullness. So, when you sit down for a meal, surround yourself with visual reminders of why you are now losing and managing your weight.

After every third mouthful of food, place down your knife and fork, then mentally and slowly remind yourself how great it is to be back in control of your eating habits. Think through the things you will be doing when you are a slim healthy weight, such as wearing the clothes you desire, receiving a health boost and maybe even dating again.

Try out one of the above techniques and practice it. You can even combine all three if you want to. Eating less and eating better are two essentials when you want to lose weight. But of course that can bring a challenge to the mind. I want you to remember however that this is a challenge you can take on and win. Remember, you are too gorgeous to be fat.