A rare watch was stolen during a house raid in Barnsley.

The watch, along with a Samsung TV, were stolen from a house on Park Grove on Tuesday, January 29.

Details have only just been released by South Yorkshire Police today.

Officers investigating the theft of the Gruppo Gamma watch have released a photograph showing a similar strap to the stolen one, which is brown.

The buckle is also similar to the one in the photo.

The watch face is green and has roman numerals at 12, 3, 6 and 9.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/24444/19.