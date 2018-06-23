Rare coins among loot found stashed in hedge on South Yorkshire street

Rare coins were among a haul of stolen goods found hidden in a hedge on a street in Rotherham.

A silver Churchill coin, a silver Stockton-on-Tees railway centenary coin and a silver George VI coin dated 1951 were discovered stashed in a bush in Herringthorpe, at the junction of Shenstone Road and Chatterton Drive.

The coins were in a bag which also contained various pieces of jewellery, including a silver Claddagh brooch in a red display box, a silver Claddagh chain, a silver pendant chain, a pair of silver cufflinks, a silver heart-shaped pendant and two brass brooches.

Police have released this photo of the recovered items in an attempt to trace the owners.

If you recognise the items or know who they belong to, call police on 101, quoting the incident number 925 of May 18.