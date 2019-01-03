Range Rover stolen from driveway in Sheffield suburb

0
Have your say

A police search is underway for a Range Rover Evoque stolen from a Sheffield suburb.

The white 4x4 was stolen from Heather Lea Place, Dore, at around 12.50am yesterday.

Have you seen this Range Rover Evoque?

Have you seen this Range Rover Evoque?

CRIME: Armed robbers on the the run with cash after terrifying post office raid in Barnsley

The vehicle has a private registration – V9 JJE.

READ MORE: Police issue new appeal for witnesses to New Year’s Eve attack in Sheffield

COURT: Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri appears in court following pre-season brawl

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote crime reference number 14/10514/19.