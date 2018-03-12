Rambling - Your Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

W/C Saturday, March 17, 2018

Sheffield CHA Rambling Group, SAT 17 MARCH. Note: walk changed from that shown in the programme Interchange X17 bus (9.40) to Chesterfield Coach Station (10.25) then Pronto bus Bay B (10.35) to Glapwell (11.01). Round walk via Rowthorne Trail and Palterton. Leader will join X17 en-route. 8 miles. PLUS Sheffield Station (9.14) Manchester train to Chinley (9.56). Car drivers could catch the same train from Edale at 9.48. Linear walk via Cracken Edge, Peep-O-Day, Coldwell Clough, Oaken Clough, Crowden Tower, Grindslow Knoll, Edale (significant ascent). 10 miles. THURS 22 MARCH. Centenary walk Interchange 72 bus (9.50) to Killamarsh Bridge Street (10.32). Linear walk via Killamarsh, Barlborough Hall, Spinkhill, Eckington. Leader will meet at Crystal Peaks bus station. 7 1/2 miles. http://www.sheffield-cha.org.uk

Co-op Rambling Group, SUN 18 MARCH. 9.44am tram (Cathedral) to Meadowhall South. Treeton, Beighton, Crystal Peaks. 10miles/easy. Ldr John Glossop.

Good Companions Walking Group, SUN 18 MARCH. Car Ramble.

Meet 10:30 at Tissington Trail Car Park (SK 177 520), Parwich, Alsop-en-le Dale, Tissington. 8 miles. Note(1) Leaders Malcolm and Cath MacKay Note(2) Undulating Ground with ascents and descents. Note (3) Please contact leaders 3 days beforehand to offer or request a lift (07719 925 654 or 07530 680 817).

Halcyon Rambling Club, SUN 18 MARCH. 9.45am. SK 266803 FOX HOUSE. White Edge (cut off), Curbar Edge, Froggatt Edge. (Dogs on short fixed leads). 10 Miles. Grade 2+. 01246 418 933.

HF Sheffield Walking Group, Bakewell Monsal Head. SAT 17 MARCH. Meet 9.30 Dore Rd. Circular Walk. WED 21 MARCH. Whirlow Forge Dam. Meet 10.27 81 Leopold St. www.hfwalkingsheffield.co.uk

Hidden Past of the Upper Derwent: SAT 17 MARCH. On this 10 mile walk we’ll get off the beaten track discovering lost farms, fascinating stories and hidden paths in the deep moorland cloughs and dark forests. Dogs welcome. Start: Please arrive before 10am for a 10am start. Finish: 4pm. Meeting Point: Fairholmes Visitor Centre, Derwent Lane, Bamford. Grid Reference: SK172 893 Postcode: S33 0AQ. Cost: £6 per person aged 18 and above. Children aged 17 and below go free on any suitable event.

Put a Spring in your Step: SAT 17 MARCH. Welcome in springtime with an exhilarating six mile exploration of the Stanage and Hathersage area, along the lesser used pathways of this beautiful part of the Peak District National Park. Sorry, Assistance Dogs only. Start: 11am Finish: 3.30pm. Meeting Point: Hollin Bank Car Park, on the minor road below Stanage Edge. Grid Reference: SK236 839 Postcode: S32 1BR. Cost: £6 per person aged 18 and above. Children aged 17 and below go free on any suitable event. Pay Display Car Park available.

Advanced Navigation Training - Grindleford: SUN 18 MARCH. Come and join the National Park Rangers on this six mile trek and learn all aspects of navigation like using a map and compass, including resections and walking on a bearing. These outdoor skills are vital for anyone keen to explore more of the countryside where weather conditions can change or well-trodden routes are limited. Please bring White Peak and Dark Peak Ordnance Survey maps and a compass. The route includes tracks and paths with some uneven ground and steeper sections. Sorry, Assistance dogs only. Start: 11.00am Finish: 4.30pm. Meeting Point: Grindleford Railway Station. Grid Reference: SK251 788 Postcode: S32 2JA. Cost: £8 per person aged 18 and above. Children aged 17 and below go free on any suitable event. Parking is available on the station approach road.

The Wednesday Rambling Group, (for males), WED 21 MARCH. Meet 09.30 No. 218 bus to Bakewell (S.T.I. D3). Start Baslow Bridge and finish Bakewell via Calver, Great Longstone and Ashford in the Water. Ldr. Tony Hodkinson. 01909 773437.

Dearne Valley Ramblers, Walk No.1:-Brierley Circular Walk, 10am. Wednesday 14th March. 4.5 miles, graded easy with a couple of inclines. Road parking off Church Drive, Brierley, post code S72 9HZ. Walk No.2:-Manor Memories Walk, Sheffield, 10.00am. Sunday 18th March. 10 miles, graded easy but with hilly sections throughout. Meet Norfolk Road, off A6135, postcode S2 2SU.

Norfolk Arms Ringinglow Walking Group: SAT 17 MARCH. Burbage Moor. A challenging 4 mile walk across through bogs and moorland. Meet at 9.00 for tea/coffee and to register. All walks cost £10 including lunch and drinks, payable to the pub at the start of the walk. See http://www.norfolkarms.com/ringinglow-walks.php or call 07950962027 for more information.

Yorkshire Ramblers’ Club: welcomes independent hillwalkers who wish to go further. Year-round sociable weekend and longer meets: Glencoe (15-18 Mar), Calpe, Stoney Middleton, Ireland, Dales, Romania, Arran and our own Kanchengunga trek. Club cottages in the Lakes and Dales. yrc.org.uk, facebook.com/yrcuk, membership@yrc.org.uk (Helen) or 07814010165 (Michael).

WALKS BY TRAIN: walkers are invited to discover the South and West Yorkshire countryside using public transport on railway rambles with the Penistone Line Partnership. Most walks follow public rights of way between stations along the scenic Penistone Line linking Sheffield, Barnsley, Penistone and Huddersfield. All are accessible by departing from SHEFFIELD and MEADOWHALL stations on Saturdays. Some walks also take place in North Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Lincolnshire. All are welcome, the walks are free but fares apply. A free leaflet is available by text to 07908 - 450444. Website: www.penline.co.uk

Ramble After 50 for Sheffield Singles, Walks every month. New walkers welcome. Dtls Moya 07999845638.

Sheffield Red Rope, Socialist walking club. Fortnightly Sunday walks. Dtls (0114) 2686409.

Discovering Longshaw guided walks, every WED and SUN from Longshaw Visitor Centre at 11am, about 2 hours on a variety of routes. Drop in and they’re free.

Sheffield 40s Walking Group, (part of Ramblers) arranges weekly Saturday and Sunday walks of between 5 and 15 miles, monthly socials and also weekend walking trips. Details of each walk, social and weekend at www.s40wg.org

Sheffield 20s and 30s Walking Group: (part of Ramblers) arranges walks of varying lengths every week on Saturday and Sunday. Open to all. The group isn’t just about walking - join them for regular socials, weekends away and lots of new friends. Visit www.sheffieldwalkinggroup.org.uk for more info.