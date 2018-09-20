Ram raiders fail in bid to steal cash machine from Doncaster shop

A shop was ram raided by thieves who tried to steal a cash machine.
Raiders reversed a car into the door shutters at the Spar store on Violet Avenue, Edlington, just before 12.30am on Monday, September 17 and forced their way inside.
Two men attempted to steal the cash machine inside but failed and left the shop empty-handed.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 23 of September 17.