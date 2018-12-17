Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

Ram raiders are being hunted by the police after they drove a car into JD Sports in Sheffield.
They struck at the popular sports store on The Moor in Sheffield city centre at 3.45am today.
READ MORE: Police probe into fatal collision on Woodhead Pass continues
South Yorkshire Police said a car was driven into the store but it is not yet known what was stolen.
COURT: Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court
No arrests have yet been made.
CRIME: Sheffield gangster jailed over pub stabbing had involvement in shooting which triggered murder
More to follow.