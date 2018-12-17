Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

Have your say

Ram raiders are being hunted by the police after they drove a car into JD Sports in Sheffield.

They struck at the popular sports store on The Moor in Sheffield city centre at 3.45am today.

JD Sports in Sheffied was raided this morning (Pic: @Wroe_Tweet)

South Yorkshire Police said a car was driven into the store but it is not yet known what was stolen.

No arrests have yet been made.

More to follow.