Raising almost double Sheffield special needs charity funding target

Kind hearted staff at Sheffield-based manufacturer Gripple are celebrating after smashing their fundraising target for the firm’s chosen charity.

When staff at Gripple totted up the amount raised during 2018 they were delighted to find that the total was more than £9,000 – almost double their target in aid of the city-based Ethel Trust.

The Ethel Trust runs a community barge, moored in the Victoria Quays in Sheffield city centre, which provides life changing experiences for a diverse range of community groups.

A team of dedicated volunteers run free canal trips for children and adults with special needs – those with severe disabilities, young people with autism, the elderly and those with mobility problems and wheelchair users.

At Gripple the money was raised by a range of individual and group fundraising activities which ran throughout the year with aim of raising £5,000, which would have provided 25 day trips on Ethel.

Tim Miskell, one of Ethel’s qualified skippers, praised Gripple and said: “Everything we do at Ethel is only possible through huge amounts of generous goodwill of so many people such as those at Gripple. Everyone at Ethel felt quite humbled by the enormous effort, large and small, by so many at Gripple.”