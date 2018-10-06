Rail strike hits passengers in South Yorkshire as train staff strike for SEVENTH time

Rail passengers in South Yorkshire are being warned to expect more disruption today as train staff strike for a seventh time over the introduction of driver only trains.

On Saturday, October 6, Northern Rail will be operating a reduced timetable with very few trains running before 9am and after 6pm.

Northern passengers are facing more industrial action.

The company say they expect to run around 30 per cent of services and customers are advised to plan carefully if they intend to travel on the rail network.

On some routes there will be no services operating at all, while others have a limited number.

On the routes where trains are running, services are expected to be extremely busy.

Rail replacement bus services will operate on some routes where trains aren’t running.

Liam Sumpter, Regional Director at Northern, said: "On Saturday, as a result of RMT strike action, we will only be able to run a very limited service, with most trains to and from Liverpool starting after 8am and finishing before 7pm.

"Those services we are able to run will be extremely busy and I am calling on our customers to plan their travel carefully and, where possible, to seek alternative means of travel to and from Liverpool.”

The RMT union has announced a total of nine days of planned strikes on consecutive Saturdays over the last three months.

After today’s strike, two more are planned on Saturday October 13 and Saturday, October 20.