Rail services through Sheffield disrupted after person hit by train

Rail services through Sheffield face lengthy delays after a person was hit by a train.

The incident happened between London St Pancras and Luton and East Midlands Trains services are affected.

Trains on the London St Pancras, Corby, Nottingham and Sheffield route were delayed as a result.

In a statement, East Midlands Trains said: “A person has been hit by a train between London St Pancras and Luton.

"This is between London St Pancras and Luton and is disrupting trains on our London St Pancras / Corby / Nottingham / Sheffield route.

"Network Rail and the emergency services are currently on site and are now allowing trains to move through the affected area.

"Trains in the area were stood for approximately 90 minutes whilst the emergency services and Network Rail dealt with the incident.

"Some of the lines have now been made available for use through the affected area. We are now working hard to recover the service as quickly as possible.

"At present our services may be delayed by up to 60 minutes, revised or cancelled.

"We currently expect a normal service to resume on the route from approximately 8pm.

"You may use alternative East Midlands Trains services than the one stated on your ticket.

"If you decide not to travel due to the disruption today, Thursday, August 23, your ticket will be accepted on services tomorrow Friday, August 24.

"Unfortunately due to the severity of the incident, we currently expect disruption to continue until the end of the day."