Rail services between Doncaster and Sheffield disrupted as Rotherham station closed by flooding
Rail services between Doncaster and Sheffield are being disrupted this afternoon after flooding closed Rotherham Central station.
A spokesman for rail operator Northern said: “Due to heavy rain flooding the railway at Rotherham Central, all lines are blocked.
Disruption is expected until at least 6pm tonight and all services are likely to be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Services between Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe and Sheffield and Doncaster are unable to stop at Rotherham because of the flooding.
Rail replacement buses between Meadowhall and Rotherham are running and customers are being advised to board services at Meadowhall for onward travel.
Replacement rail transport will be running from Meadowhall to Rotherham on the hour, starting at 2pm.