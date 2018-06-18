Rail lines re-open as person hit by train near Sheffield

Have your say

Rail lines have re-opened after a person was hit by a train near Sheffield this morning.

It is understood that a person was hit near Dore railway station. Further details have not been released at this stage.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "A person has been hit by a train between Sheffield and Grindleford."

All lines between Sheffield and Manchester and Sheffield and Chesterfield were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Affected services included East Midlands Trains between Norwich and Liverpool South Parkway, Northern services between Sheffield and Manchester Piccadilly and TransPennine Express trains between Cleethorpes and Manchester Airport.