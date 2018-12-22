Rail line reopens after train derails between Sheffield and Doncaster

Rail lines between Sheffield and Doncaster have reopened after a train derailed but passengers are warned of further disruption because of strike action.

A derailed freight train blocked the route blocked the route between the two stations last night.

Operator Northern said the derailed train has now been removed and single line working is being operated so services are running as advertised.

However passengers are warned that industrial action is taking place today by members of the RMT union.

Northern said services will only be running between 7.30am and 5.30pm.

CrossCountry and TransPennine services between Doncaster and Sheffield will also be impacted.

