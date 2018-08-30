Rail chaos between Sheffield and York after several cows hit by train

Rail services have been halted in both directions on the East Coast Mainline after several cows were hit by a train.https://www.thestar.co.uk/news/disruption-to-rail-services-in-south-yorkshire-as-first-day-of-strike-action-begins-1-9319730

The incident happened earlier this afternoon between Doncaster and York and is also effecting services between Sheffield and York.

Passengers are being warned to expect delays with the line remaining closed until at least 3pm.

