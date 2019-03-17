Raiders strike at another Sheffield supermarket

Raiders struck at another Sheffield supermarket in the early hours of this morning.

They smashed their way into the Fulwood Co-op, on the corner of Brooklands Avenue and Crimicar Lane.

The Fulwood Co-op on Brooklands Avenue (pic: Google)

Police were called at around 3.45am and said a vehicle with stolen plates had been used and officers were still investigating, with no arrests yet.

A member of staff said CCTV showed five people kicking in the window before entering the store.

He said they had only stolen a small amount of goods before making their escape, and the shop had reopened at about midday after the damage was patched up.

No one was in the store at the time of the raid.

