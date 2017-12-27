Raiders smash their way into well-known Doncaster town centre hair salon

Bosses at a Doncaster hairdressing salon are hoping to re-open tomorrow (Friday) after a burglary spoiled their Christmas.

Thieves are alleged to have broken into the Saks hair dressing salon on High Steet on Christmas Day, with a number of items reported to have been stolen from the town centre business.

Damage to the Saks hairdressers shop on High Street Doncaster, on Christmas Day

Bosses spent most of Christmas afternoon sorting out the shop and at Doncaster police station.

Phone lines were alleged to have been ripped out and the shop damaged in the raid, and the managers warned people about glass outside the building in the immediate aftermath of the raid.

The owner found out about what had happened after police notified him on Facebook.

Owner Paul Calledine said: "We were broken into on Christmas morning, in the early hours.

"We will be able to open up again on Friday.

"We have had to repair the front of the shop, with the glass windows having been broken, and whoever broke in also stole a lot of things from inside the shop.

"It was on Christmas Day, and I had to come in to sort out what had happened. Myself and my wife were at the police station for Christmas evening.

"We had opened our presents, and had pretty much ready to sit down and eat Christmas dinner when we heard what had happened.

"But the police have been really supportive about what happened and we're grateful for messages of support that we've received from people."

He believes police have made an arrest in connection with the raid.

The salon was a winner of the L'Oreal Colour Trophy in 2013 and has featured in Vogue magazine.

Anyone with any information on the break-in can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.