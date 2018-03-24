Raiders smash their way into Sheffield house using paving slab

Have your say

Raiders used a paving slab to smash their way into a house in Sheffield.

Officers from Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing team were called to attend Langdon Street in Sharrow sometime between Friday night and Saturday morning.

The slab was used to break the frame on a back door. Police say it's unknown if anything was taken at this time.

A mountain from also taken from a property in Gleadless Valley.

Officers said a thief sneaked into the unlocked property sometime between 4.30pm and 6.20pm on Friday.

Number plates were also stolen from a car on Belper Road Nether Edge sometime between Thursday 8.30pm and 6am on Friday.

Anyone with any information is being urged to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.