Quizzing pub regulars raise £600 plus for St Luke’s Hospice

Regulars at the Hallamshire House pub in Crookes had all the right answers as they raised more than £600 for St Luke’s Hospice.

By John HighfieldContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 11:40 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 11:40 BST
Ellie Matthews with landlord Doug Simpson
Ellie Matthews with landlord Doug Simpson

The pub, which is part of the Thornbridge Brewery chain, hosts regular Monday evening quiz sessions, with landlord Doug Simpson asking the questions on everything from current affairs to music.

And the two most recent brain testing sessions brought in a total of £610 for St Luke’s patient care.

“St Luke’s has a long relationship with Thornbridge and its pubs in Sheffield,” said St Luke’s Community Fundraiser Ellie Matthews.

“It’s great that Doug and the Hallamshire House team have such a great success with their quiz nights and the money they raise really does make a massive difference to the lives of our patients.”

