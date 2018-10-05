QUIZ: How well do you know Sheffield’s pubs?

Sheffield’s pubs have no shortage of stories to tell, and a new book serves them up by the barrel.

The guide to the city’s most historic watering holes should slake even the most curious drinker’s thirst for knowledge.

From grisly tales to royal visitors, Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs gives readers a glimpse into the city’s drinking culture of years gone by.

It chronicles changing trends at dozens of surviving boozers and breweries, whose well-preserved facades and interiors provide a portal to the past, along with a handful of those which have sadly shut for good.

Some of the pubs featured in the new guide

Produced by Sheffield and District CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) and the CAMRA Pub Heritage Group, and edited by Dave Pickersgill, it will be on sale at the Steel City Beer & Cider Festival which runs from October 10-13 at Kelham Island Museum.

The 96-page print edition, priced £5.99, was published after the online version proved a big hit, racking up tens of thousands of downloads.

Paul Ainsworth, chairman of the pub heritage group, said: “This publication portrays the rich tapestry of Sheffield’s pubs: from the nationally important to those where what remains, even if fragmented, should be cherished.

The Sheffield's Real Heritage Pubs guide, published by the CAMRA Pub Heritage Group

“A bonus, of course, is that many of these pubs sell great real ale.”

To view an online version of the guide, click here.

You can test your knowledge of Sheffield's pubs in our quiz, compiled with facts from the book.