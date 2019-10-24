QuickQuid on verge of administration: UK's biggest payday lender could collapse
The UK's biggest remaining payday lender is reportedly on the verge of collapse.
CashEuroNet UK, which trades under the QuickQuid brand, could be placed into administration within a matter of days, according to Sky News.
Most complained about lender
If the company is placed into administration, it would come just over a year after Wonga (the UK's former biggest short-term lender) was plunged into insolvency, following a flood of customer compensation claims.
It is understood that auditor Grant Thornton, which is handling the administration of Wonga, is lined up to take on the same role at CashEuroNet UK if the parent company's board decides to pursue an insolvency process.
CashEuroNet UK has been one of the UK's most complained about finance providers for some time, receiving more than 3,000 complaints to the Financial Ombudsman Service during the first half of this year.
It was the most complained about payday lender in 2018, with over 10,000 complaints - 63 per cent of which were upheld in favour of the consumer.
In 2015, the company was forced to provide £1.7 million in compensation after lending money to people who could not afford to repay it.
A number of jobs will be at risk if the company does enter administration, although the size of the affected workforce, the number of customers affected and the amount they have borrowed is not yet clear.