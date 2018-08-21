'Quick actions of staff' praised after fire breaks out at Rotherham Hospital

Have your say

The 'quick actions of staff and the fire service' meant a fire at Rotherham Hospital only had a minimal impact on patients.

Firefighters were called to the site on Oakwood Hall Drive, off Moorgate, at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Chris Holt, deputy chief executive of Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust, said no evacuations were necessary.

He added: "We can confirm a small electrical fire occurred within a non-clinical area of Rotherham Hospital this afternoon which involved the response of the fire brigade.

“The fire was quickly identified and extinguished, with normal precautionary actions taking place. Thanks to the quick actions of our colleagues and the fire brigade the impact on our patients was minimal.

“We will now work with the fire brigade to carry out any necessary reviews to understand exactly what happened.”