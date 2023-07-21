A traffic regulation order came into place last year making pavement parking illegal in Sheffield city centre.

Questions have been raised over why an unmarked police car was parked on a pavement in Sheffield city centre for hours.

A councillor who saw the vehicle outside the town hall said it was there for around four hours, despite the ban on pavement parking in the city centre.

A folder left on the dashboard, showing the car to be the property of South Yorkshire police, was seen by traffic wardens who then walked away from the vehicle without leaving a ticket, the councillor claimed.

The unmarked police car was identifiable as a SYP vehicle by the logbook on the dashboard

The car would have been liable for an instant £70 fine for the offence, under the traffic regulation order which came into place in May last year.

The council introduced the order to reduce illegal parking in the city centre.

When asked why the car was parked there, South Yorkshire Police said: "The car was parked there to allow officers to respond to an immediate incident that was reported in the city centre, which necessitated the vehicle being parked at that location."