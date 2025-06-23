Queens Road crash Sheffield: Police describe injuries after crash which closed Queens Road

By Ciara Healy
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 17:26 BST

South Yorkshire Police have released details of injuries sustained in a serious crash on a major Sheffield road, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Queens Road at 12.32pm today (June 23), after reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars

It is reported that a silver BMW and a black Ford Ka were involved in the crash.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were all in attendance at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

Both vehicles have been recovered from the scene and the road has now fully reopened.

