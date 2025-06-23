Queens Road crash Sheffield: Police describe injuries after crash which closed Queens Road
Emergency services were called to Queens Road at 12.32pm today (June 23), after reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were all in attendance at the scene.
A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.
Both vehicles have been recovered from the scene and the road has now fully reopened.
