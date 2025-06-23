South Yorkshire Police have released details of injuries sustained in a serious crash on a major Sheffield road, this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Queens Road at 12.32pm today (June 23), after reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars

It is reported that a silver BMW and a black Ford Ka were involved in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Police were all in attendance at the scene.

A 21-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are not described as life-threatening or life-altering.

Both vehicles have been recovered from the scene and the road has now fully reopened.