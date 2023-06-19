Put your general knowledge to the test with the St Luke’s Quiz Night

You don’t have to be an Egghead to put your general knowledge to the test with the St Luke’s Hospice Charity Quiz Night.

The St Luke's Quiz Night will be raising money for hospice services in Sheffield

Sheffield’s Revolution de Cuba will be the setting for the first St Luke’s brain teaser on September 21 from 6.30pm.

“Whether you're a trivia master or just enjoy a good challenge, this event is for everyone,” said St Luke’s Fundraiser Gemma Lancaster.

“It’s the perfect blend of brain-teasing questions, friendly competition, and charitable giving, along with a tapas-style buffet and try a St Luke's signature cocktail.

“All you have to do is gather your colleagues, friends or family and form a team of six players.

“Then simply collaborate, brainstorm, and combine your knowledge to outsmart other teams and claim the title of St Luke’s Quiz Night Champions.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of trivia, laughter, and community spirit - a great evening for a trivia master or for somebody who just enjoys a good challenge.”

The St Luke’s Quiz Night is one of a number of fundraising events run by St Luke’s this summer.

Alongside these events, St Luke’s will be opening a new, one-of-a-kind charity concept store on The Moor, in Sheffield’s city centre.

The money that these fundraising efforts will raise will be reinvested back into the hospice to help with their work in Sheffield.

St Luke’s Hospice cares for people aged 18 and over throughout Sheffield with terminal illnesses, as well as their families, and provides holistic care from the point of diagnosis and beyond.

St Luke’s Patient and Family Services support patients, clients, and their families to access many free services including physio and occupational therapy, spa bathing, aromatherapy, and many other services.

As well as extensive services on site, St Luke’s also brings its support to its patients in the community.

Tickets for the quiz night cost £120 per team of six and can be booked now at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/quiz-night-sign-up/